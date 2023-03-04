Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Reactions: Paper copies of journals and remembering Maurice Bursey

March 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 8
Letters to the editor

Offering free paper copies of chemistry journals

I have clean paper copies of a continuous number of chemical research journals for the years 1955 to 1992. The following are included in this mix: Journal of the Association of Official Analytical Chemists, Environmental Science and Technology, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, Journal of Chromatography, Journal of Great Lakes Research, Pesticides Monitoring Journal, and Analytical Chemistry.

I realize that in today’s world, everyone uses the online access for these journals. However, they might still have a use for the paper type. As I am no longer active in academic research that uses these journals, I want to make them available to anyone in the US who could use them. This includes institutions whose libraries have been affected by floods down in the Gulf of Mexico area. I could deliver them at no cost.

Otherwise, the local paper recycling will have a big job to handle.

Contact information: d1k@psu.edu and 814-222-0052.

David A. Kurtz
State College, Pennsylvania

Remembering Maurice Bursey

Thank you for publishing the obituary of Maurice Bursey, a former emeritus professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Feb. 20/27, 2023, page 36). Like me and Babe Ruth, professor Bursey was a proud product of the teaching skills of the Xaverian Brothers, a Catholic order of men, in Baltimore. When I followed professor Bursey through what is now Mount Saint Joseph high school, for at least 4 years after he graduated, he was a legend for his ability to compose Latin poetry. When I met him at American Chemical Society meetings later on, he was still proud of that skill. Professor Bursey’s life well lived was a tribute to those men whose motto was “In harmony small things grow.”

Joseph P. Bartek
Wheaton, Illinois

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

