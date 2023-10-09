Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Reactions: Remembering Mohammed Yahia and defending tenure

October 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Letters to the editor

Mohammed Yahia

Please accept our deepest condolences for the loss of Mohammed Yahia, C&EN’s new editor in chief. We join the science journalism community as well as his family and friends in grieving his untimely death.

Many of us at the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing first met Mohammed more than a decade ago, when he volunteered to help our group and the National Association of Science Writers develop the 2011 World Conference of Science Journalists. The conference was initially to be held in Cairo. Organizers eventually relocated it to Doha, Qatar.

Despite the challenges that Mohammed then faced in building his early career as an international science journalist, he worked tirelessly to ensure the meeting’s success and to build relationships among journalists in his region and worldwide.

In his 20s at the time, Mohammed was already making a difference in science communication. After training and then working briefly as a pharmacist, he had shifted to dedicating himself to bringing reliable, accessible information about health and medicine to the public.

This mission mattered to him. And that commitment was a defining feature throughout his career.

Without question, Mohammed was a bright, talented journalist and a natural organizer. These shining qualities naturally combined to aid his individual accomplishments and leadership efforts in our field. His myriad and generous contributions to science writing, including his part in founding the Arab Science Journalists Association, his job as a regional editor for the Middle East and North Africa at SciDev.Net, and his service as president of the World Federation of Science Journalists from 2017 to 2019, reflect his determination and unusual set of skills.

But Mohammed was always people first. He fostered the careers of many young writers from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. He cared passionately about helping others succeed.

We knew Mohammed as one of those inspiring people who truly wanted to make the world a better place. As he moved into his new role at C&EN, he clearly held the potential to do even more good for science journalism, international readers, and the public at large. This is only one of the reasons why his death is such a loss for all of us.

We draw some solace, and hope that others do too, in knowing that his memory and legacy will continue to inspire all who work to advance science journalism locally, regionally, and of course, globally.

Board and staff of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing
Seattle

Tenure

The article on tenure in the Sept. 4 issue of C&EN (page 24) raises the important issue that “few industries offer their employees the long-term job security that tenure grants professors. Why should academia be any different?” Education is not an industry!

Like law and medicine, in higher education, tenure is a license to practice that exacts both proven competence and, of equal importance, a level of responsibility. Physicians and attorneys are licensed to practice for life, subject to standards defined by their accrediting agencies, and federal judges are appointed with lifelong tenure.

Full-time academic positions routinely require candidates upon hiring to have advanced degrees in their chosen disciplines. Tenure candidates serve multiyear “internships,” on trial, judged by standards of productivity established by institutions. Finally, their candidacy must be recommended by committees of tenured faculty, usually with tight deadlines.

Most importantly, rather than a paying customer, a professional serves the best interests of a patient in medicine, a client in law, and scholars in the case of a tenured professor.

R. G. “Bob” Landolt
Arlington, Texas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles Lathrop Parsons Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
White House Promotes Science Volunteerism
Thank You For Writing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE