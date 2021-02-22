Trailblazers 2021: Contributors

Credit: Courtesy of Kriston Jae Bethel

Kriston Jae Bethel

Kriston Jae Bethel is an editorial and documentary photographer based in Philadelphia whose work has been featured in publications around the world. He is a member of American Reportage, a collective telling stories about US communities, and Diversify Photo, a group of BIPOC and non-Western creators working to diversify media.

Credit: Courtesy of Cidgy Bossuet

Cidgy Bossuet

Cidgy Bossuet is a visual artist-photographer currently based in Boston. Her work evolves from a journey of self-discovery and self-expression. Bossuet’s work has been shown at the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Pulse Contemporary Art Fair and published in the Washington Post Magazine and the New York Post’s Alexa broadsheet.

Credit: Courtesy of Darryl A. Boyd

Darryl A. Boyd

Darryl A. Boyd is a research chemist at the US Naval Research Laboratory. His work focuses on developing sulfur-based optical polymers. He has won numerous awards for his research and was named to C&EN’s Talented 12 class of 2018. He also runs a science-focused YouTube channel under the moniker Dr Boyd The Chemist.

Credit: Courtesy of Makeda Easter

Makeda Easter

Makeda Easter is an award-winning arts journalist based in Los Angeles. Previously, she worked as a science writer at a supercomputing center, helping make technical research accessible. She graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in science, technology, and international affairs.

Credit: Courtesy of Octavio Jones

Octavio Jones

Octavio Jones is a documentary photographer with a passion for telling the stories of marginalized communities. He has over 15 years of experience and was most recently a staff photojournalist at the Tampa Bay Times. He is a proud graduate of Saint Augustine’s University and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Credit: Courtesy of Sarahbeth Maney

Sarahbeth Maney

Sarahbeth Maney is a freelance photojournalist based in the Bay Area. Her work focuses on education, disability, and issues that disproportionately impact Black and Brown communities. Most recently, she received a grant from the Pulitzer Center to continue documenting a story about pregnancy and housing inequality during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Courtesy of Jermey N. A. Matthews

Jermey N. A. Matthews

Jermey N. A. Matthews is a PhD chemical engineer (University of Maryland) turned environmental engineering postdoc (Howard University) turned magazine writer and book review editor (Physics Today) turned blogger (HBSciU) turned acquisitions editor of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics books for the MIT Press. His favorite scientist is Gerald Gabrielse.

Credit: Courtesy of Michael A. McCoy

Michael A. McCoy

Michael A. McCoy is a Baltimore native and photographer who served two tours in Iraq and whose work appears in Time Magazine, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the New Yorker, and the Wall Street Journal, among others, as well as Getty Images. After his service in Iraq, “the camera is my saving sanctuary,” McCoy says. “Photography crystallizes a moment in time and gives the opportunity of experiencing life through the eyes of others.”

Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Mei-Ling

Stephanie Mei-Ling

Stephanie Mei-Ling is a Black American/Taiwanese documentary photographer based between Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Through her work she explores such layered issues as the complexity of intersectional identity, elevating the narrative of invisible communities, society’s fetishization of marginalized subcultures, the universality of otherness through a global lens, and the appropriation, reappropriation, and reclaiming of cultural narratives.

Credit: Courtesy of Meron Menghistab

Meron Menghistab

Meron Menghistab is an Eritrean American Seattle-based photographer specializing in portraiture and photojournalism.

Credit: Courtesy of Melba Newsome

Melba Newsome

Melba Newsome has written about health and science for more than 2 decades, but two of her favorite stories were about the sultan of Brunei’s harem and serial killer groupies. Her favorite scientist is Emmett Brown.

Credit: Courtesy of Ashleigh Reddy

Ashleigh Reddy

Ashleigh Reddy is a travel, lifestyle, portrait, and event photographer from Las Vegas. Her love of photography started while taking a film photography class in high school. She attended the University of San Francisco and received a degree in psychology with minors in sociology and African American studies.

Credit: Courtesy of Shantal Riley

Shantal Riley

Shantal Riley worked as a newspaper reporter in the Hudson Valley region of New York before she joined the health and science program at Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in 2018. Her stories covering the environment and COVID-19 have been published by Vice, Nova, and Frontline. Her favorite scientist is Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Credit: Courtesy of Ashley Smart

Ashley Smart

Ashley Smart is associate director of the Knight Science Journalism Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an editor at Undark. He was previously an editor at Physics Today.

Credit: Courtesy of Nicholas St. Fleur

Nicholas St. Fleur

Nicholas St. Fleur is a freelance science journalist and a children’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics author based in New York. He is currently a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow with Stat and previously worked at the New York Times and the Atlantic. His favorite scientist is his partner, Miranda Stratton.

Credit: Courtesy of Marsha-Ann Watson

Marsha-Ann Watson

Marsha-Ann is a production editor at C&EN and an occasional contributor. She has a long history in publication production from design to editing and writing. She studied advertising art at Seton Hall University and completed her master’s degree in public administration at Rutgers University.

Credit: Courtesy of Frieda Wiley

Frieda Wiley

Frieda Wiley is a licensed pharmacist and former chemist turned freelance science and medical writer. She has numerous writing credits to her name, including O, The Oprah Magazine; WebMD; Costco Connection; Pfizer; and the National Institutes of Health. Her favorite scientist is Alice Ball.

Credit: Courtesy of Matt Williams

Matt Williams

Matt Williams is a portrait and ad photographer based in Phoenix. He started taking photos 10 years ago, with his newborn son as his first subject. His love for the art flourished from there.

Credit: Courtesy of Chrissy Yates

Chrissy Yates