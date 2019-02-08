2 chemists honored with China’s Friendship Award

Kim Baldridge, a professor of theoretical and computational chemistry at Tianjin University, and Chad A. Mirkin, George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, have received China’s 2018 Friendship Award. Granted to 50 people annually, the award recognizes non-Chinese scholars who have made outstanding contributions to China. Baldridge, who was previously a professor of theoretical chemistry at the University of Zurich and associate director of the computational science department at the San Diego Supercomputer Center, moved to Tianjin University in 2014. She was honored for her contribution to strengthening research at Tianjin University’s school of pharmacy and building its high-performance computing platform and laboratory safety program. The director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern, Mirkin received the award for mentoring dozens of Chinese scientists over the years. A member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mirkin is also an honorary professor at several Chinese universities.
