2018 Tess Award to Christopher Bowman; call for 2019 nominations

Christopher N. Bowman, the James & Catherine Patten Endowed Chair and a Distinguished Professor in the department of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is the winner of the 2018 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
The $3,000 award recognizes outstanding contributions to coatings science, engineering, and technology. Bowman is being honored for his contributions to the understanding of photopolymerization systems and reaction engineering of cross-linked polymer systems. He will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.
Nominations are being sought for the 2019 Roy W. Tess Award. Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Theodore Provder, Tess Award chairman, at 5645A Emerald Ridge Pkwy., Solon, OH 44139. Upon receipt of names, Provder will request information on the nominee regarding patents, publications, and overall qualifications.
Nominations are due Sept. 1. For more information, contact Provder at (440) 914-0611 or tprovder@att.net.
