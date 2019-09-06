2019 Boys-Rahman Award to Gregory Voth

Gregory Voth, the Haig P. Papazian Distinguished Service Professor of Chemistry at the University of Chicago, is the recipient of the 2019 S. F. Boys–A. Rahman Award from the Royal Society of Chemistry for his development and application of powerful multiscale theoretical and computational methods in the study of liquids, materials, biomolecules, and quantum mechanical systems. The award honors outstanding innovative research in computational chemistry. Voth also studies charge transport in water and biomolecules and the behavior of room-temperature ionic liquids and other complex materials.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter