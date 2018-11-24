2019 Dreyfus Prize open for nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. The prize is awarded to an individual in a selected area of chemistry to recognize exceptional and original research that has advanced the field in a major way. This year’s topic is “Chemistry in Support of Human Health.” The prize is awarded every other year and consists of a certificate, a medal, and a monetary award of $250,000. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 28, 2019. For more information, visit www.dreyfus.org/dreyfus-prize.
