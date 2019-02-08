2019 Remsen Award to Catherine J. Murphy

Catherine J. Murphy, the Larry Faulkner Endowed Chair and professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is the recipient of the 2019 Remsen Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Maryland Section. The award is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first chemistry professor and second president. Murphy studies the synthesis, surface chemistry, and optical applications of gold nanorods. She will present the Remsen Lecture at the 47th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting on May 30 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
