2020 ACS National Awards ceremony to take place virtually April 9

The American Chemical Society will celebrate the winners of its 2020 ACS National Awards during a virtual ceremony April 9 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT). JoAnne Stubbe, winner of the 2020 Priestley Medal and professor emerita at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will give the keynote presentation, “The Road Less Traveled: For Love of Detection, Discovery, and All Things Radical in Nature.” Registration is free and available at bit.ly/2QMZPfr. For more information, contact awards@acs.org.
