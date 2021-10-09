Advertisement

Awards

2021 Dreyfus Prize to James Anderson

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 37
James G. Anderson (left) receives the 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences from H. Scott Walker.
Credit: Tatiana Blanco

H. Scott Walter (right), president of the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, presented James G. Anderson, the Philip S. Weld Professor in Atmospheric Chemistry at Harvard University, with the 2021 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences in a small ceremony held at Harvard on Sept. 24. The $250,000 biennial prize is presented by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation.

This year’s award recognized contributions to environmental chemistry. Anderson was cited for “pioneering measurements of the free radicals that drive the chemistry of the atmosphere” and for “establishing the foundation for worldwide agreements to protect the stratospheric ozone layer.”

“Jim Anderson’s contributions to our understanding of environmental chemistry are extraordinary and profound,” Walter says. “We have all benefited from his work.”

Anderson will deliver a talk at a larger, formal ceremony to be held at Harvard next spring.

