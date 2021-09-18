2021 Willard Gibbs Award to Sharon Hammes-Schiffer

Sharon Hammes-Schiffer, the John Gamble Kirkwood Professor of Chemistry at Yale University, is the winner of the 2021 Willard Gibbs Medal Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Chicago Section. The award recognizes exceptional individuals whose pioneering work has opened new fields of chemical research.
Hammes-Schiffer is recognized for her research on proton-coupled electron-transfer reactions and enzymatic processes, which have led to new strategies for designing light-harvesting solar energy assemblies. Her work has broad implications for artificial photosynthesis, charge-transfer dynamics, and quantum mechanical effects in chemical, biological, and interfacial processes.
The award celebration was held virtually on Sept. 17.
