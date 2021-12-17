2022 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2022 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 15–20 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2022 meeting in Chicago, to be held Aug. 20–25. The program provides early-career scientists with leadership training, plus opportunities to network and learn from industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators. Applications will be accepted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 16. Visit cas.org/futureleaders for more information and to apply.
