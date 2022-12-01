2023 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2023 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 7–12 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2023 meeting in San Francisco, to be held Aug. 13–17. The program provides early-career scientists with leadership training, plus opportunities to network and learn from industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators. Applications are being accepted between Dec. 1 and Jan. 29. Visit cas.org/futureleaders for more information and to apply.
