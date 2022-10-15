2023 Dreyfus Prize call for nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. The prize is awarded to an individual in a selected area of chemistry to recognize exceptional and original research that has advanced the field in a major way. This year’s topic is imaging in the chemical sciences. The prize is awarded every other year and consists of a certificate, a medal, and an award of $250,000. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 1. For more information, visit dreyfus.org/dreyfus-prize.
