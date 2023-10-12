Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

2023 MacArthur Fellows include a molecular biologist, an environmental ecologist, and an environmental engineer

Researchers who study gene expression, the carbon cycle, and air quality awarded ‘genius grants’

by Bethany Halford
October 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Jason Buenrostro, Lucy Hutyra, and Linsey Marr.
Credit: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
From left: Jason Buenrostro, Lucy Hutyra, and Linsey Marr

Molecular biologist Jason Buenrostro of Harvard University, environmental ecologist Lucy Hutrya of Boston University, and environmental engineer Linsey Marr of Virginia Tech are among the 20 people selected as 2023 MacArthur Fellows. The recipients of these so-called genius grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation will each receive $800,000 over 5 years “to pursue their own creative, intellectual, and professional inclinations” with “no strings attached,” according to the foundation’s website.

Buenrostro studies the mechanisms that regulate gene expression. He recently developed DNA sequencing methods that inform how cells function according to their location within tissues and helped find a way to zero in on genetic mutations in cancer cells. This information can help scientists understand how cancer cells evolve as they metastasize or become resistant to drugs.

Hutyra investigates how urbanization affects carbon cycle dynamics. Her work has shown that the surroundings of plant and soil ecosystems influence how they absorb carbon and suggests that urban forests are important for mitigating the effects of climate change.

“A lot of my work has focused on solutions and has tried to be tractable with what cities and individuals and communities could actually try to do to improve their livability,” Hutyra says.

Marr examines air quality and bioaerosols. Her work on the respiratory droplets that carry airborne pathogens, such as influenza and SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—helped show how relative humidity changes these viruses’ stability. She was among the first to show how small aerosols transmit viruses in indoor air.

Marr says the fellowship money will help her pursue projects “that would have been hard to get funding for through traditional mechanisms because they’re too risky or too interdisciplinary or too applied.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist and environmental engineer named 2022 MacArthur Fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agricultural soils are major source of NOx emission to California’s air
Paul G. Allen launches biomedical research fund
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE