3 chemists share Sackler Prize in Chemistry

Three chemists will share the 2019 Raymond and Beverly Sackler International Prize in Chemistry from Tel Aviv University. The winners are Christopher Chang, a professor of chemistry and molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley; Jason Chin, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at the University of Cambridge; and Matthew Disney, a professor of chemistry at Scripps Research in Florida.
The $100,000 prize awarded in biophysics, chemistry, and physics recognizes distinguished scientists under age 45 who have made outstanding and fundamental contributions in their fields.
Chang is a pioneer in bioinorganic chemistry and the development of chemical probes for imaging metals and redox events in biological systems. Disney has made seminal contributions to the discovery and development of small-molecule probes and drugs that target RNA. Chin has advanced nonnatural amino acid technology and demonstrated its power for biological discovery.
