ACS 2021 national award winners

The following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2021. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in conjunction with the ACS 2021 Spring National Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry Award Endowment, Vicente Talanquer, University of Arizona.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Kerry Gilmore, Peter Seeberger, and Andreas Seidel-Morgenstern, Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, M. Katharine Holloway, Gfree Bio.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Allen H. Goldstein, University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by the ACS Corporation Associates, Scott R. Culler (retired), 3M.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by Arkema, Beate Koksch, Freie Universität Berlin.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Jonathan A. Ellman, Yale University.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Kenneth D. Karlin, Johns Hopkins University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Elaine S. Yamaguchi (retired), Chevron.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Kay M. Brummond, University of Pittsburgh.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Daniel Rabinovich, University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, François Beaume, Arkema’s Pierre Benite plant; Walter P. Kosar Jr., Gregory S. O’Brien, and Roderick Reber III, Arkema; Jean-Michel Espenan and Olivier Lorain, Polymem.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Héctor D. Abruña, Cornell University.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Dirk J. Broer, Eindhoven University of Technology.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, David S. Hage, University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, Emily A. Weiss, Northwestern University.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, David S. Hays, 3M.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, ­Kristin Bowman-James, University of Kansas.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow, Melanie S. Sanford, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Ken B. Wagener, University of Florida.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Rebekka S. Klausen, Johns Hopkins University.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by ACS, James W. Jorgenson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter and Gamble, Vicki H. Grassian, University of California San Diego.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, Yury Gogotsi, Drexel University.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Sharon Hammes-Schiffer, Yale University.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, Mary K. Engelman (retired), Eastman Chemical.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., Kendall N. Houk, University of California, Los Angeles.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund and the George and Christine Sosnovsky Endowment Fund, Amy C. Rosenzweig, Northwestern University.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow, Pat N. Confalone, Confalone Consulting.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Jonathan L. Sessler, University of Texas at Austin.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative ­Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Mark Lautens, University of Toronto.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Conant Award Endowment, Shea Wickelson, Salt Lake Center for Science Education.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, John Hartwig, ­University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by Arthur C. Cope Fund, Igor V. Alabugin, Florida State University; Yimon Aye, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL); Christopher Cramer, University of Minnesota; Ilan Marek, Technion–Israel Institute of Technology; David A. Nagib, Ohio State University; David Sarlah, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Peter R. Schreiner, Justus-Liebig University Giessen; Michinori Suginome, Kyoto University; Dirk Trauner, New York University; Helma Wennemers, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Ryan A. Shenvi, Scripps Research California.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Marinella Mazzanti, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL).

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont, Michael David Fayer, Stanford University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp., Veronica Marie Bierbaum, University of Colorado Boulder.

National Fresenius Award, sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Chemistry Honor Society, Timothy Berkelbach, Columbia University.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Carol J. Burns, Los Alamos National Laboratory.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Sam Kean, freelance writer.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Smaranda C. Marinescu, University of Southern California.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Bradley S. Moore, University of California San Diego.

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award Endowment, Karl O. Christe, University of Southern California.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Craig Hawker, University of California, Santa Barbara.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Edward Roberts, Scripps Research California.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Biman Bagchi, Indian Institute of Science.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Yong Wang, Washington State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Nakanishi Award, sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Mei Hong, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor, Paul E. Ohno, Harvard University (student) and Franz M. Geiger (preceptor), Northwestern University.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Peter Chen, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Michael M. Haley, University of Oregon.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS, Ruth Page Woodall, Tennessee Scholars and Neuronexus Foundation.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, Dudley Shallcross, University of Bristol.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS, A. Paul Alivisatos, University of California, Berkeley.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Sherry J. Yennello, Texas A&M University.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Paul J. Chirik, Princeton University.

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment, Harry W. Deckman, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Lai-Sheng Wang, Brown University.