ACS 2022 national award winners

The following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2022. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in conjunction with ACS Spring 2022 in San Diego. Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.
ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute, Jennifer E. Lewis, University of South Florida
ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Mahdi M. Abu-Omar, University of California, Santa Barbara
ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Alexander D. MacKerell Jr., University of Maryland, Baltimore
ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne Research and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Urs von Gunten, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)
ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Ted W. Johnson, Pfizer
ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by Arkema, Jinbo Hu, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences
ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Richmond Sarpong, University of California, Berkeley
ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Alfred P. Sattelberger, University of Central Florida
ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Kimberly M. Jackson, Spelman College
ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Mindy Levine, Ariel University
ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Chip Nataro, Lafayette College
ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Philip Fontaine, Douglas S. Ginger, Suzanne Guerra, Pradeep Jain, and Jian Wang, Dow
ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Frances S. Ligler, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University
ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Richard B. Kaner, University of California, Los Angeles
ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Peter J. Schoenmakers, University of Amsterdam
ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, Matthew Tirrell, University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory
ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, Jerzy Klosin, Dow
ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Susan M. Kauzlarich, University of California, Davis
ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow, R. Morris Bullock, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by Exxon Mobil, Robert M. Waymouth, Stanford University
ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Gabriela S. Schlau-Cohen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Miquel B. Salmeron, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, Zhenan Bao, Stanford University
ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Gustavo E. Scuseria, Rice University
Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Amber S. Hinkle, Covestro
Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Benjamin F. Cravatt, Scripps Research
Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow, Kevin R. Campos, Merck & Co.
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, M. Reza Ghadiri, Scripps Research
Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Benjamin List, Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung
Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Nicholas A. Meanwell, Bristol Myers Squibb
James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Conant Award Endowment, Alice Putti, Jenison High School
Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Véronique Gouverneur, University of Oxford
Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Richard G. Finke, Colorado State University; Joseph M. Fox, University of Delaware; Todd K. Hyster, Cornell University; Guy C. Lloyd-Jones University of Edinburgh; Marisa C. Kozlowski, University of Pennsylvania; Alison Narayan, University of Michigan; David A. Nicewicz, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Emma Parmee, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Theresa M. Reineke, University of Minnesota; Jennifer M. Schomaker, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Abigail G. Doyle, University of California, Los Angeles
F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Douglas Stephan, University of Toronto
Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont, William Allen Eaton, National Institutes of Health
Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corporation, Carlito B. Lebrilla, University of California, Davis
Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Anne B. McCoy, University of Washington
James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Jennifer L. Maclachlan, PID Analyzers
Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Justin J. Wilson, Cornell University
Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Sarah E. O’Connor, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology
Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Pamela G. Marrone, Marrone Bio Innovations
M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award Endowment, Philip P. Power, University of California, Davis, and University of Bath
Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical and Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by Exxon Mobil, Richard M. Stratt, Brown University
Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University
Ipatieff Prize, sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust Fund, Phillip Christopher, University of California, Santa Barbara
Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow, Kim M. Baines, Western University
Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Physics and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Heather C. Allen, the Ohio State University
Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, sponsored by the Josef Michl Award Endowment, Vivian W.-W. Yam, the University of Hong Kong
E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by Exxon Mobil, Joseph M. DeSimone, Stanford University
Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor, Alicia J. Angelbello (student), Matthew David Disney (preceptor), Scripps Research
James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Sijbren Otto, University of Groningen
George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, T. Brent Gunnoe, University of Virginia
Priestley Medal, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Peter B. Dervan (emeritus), California Institute of Technology
Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology, Carolyn J. Anderson, University of Missouri
Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. and Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Jin-Quan Yu, Scripps Research
Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment, Robert L. McCormick, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the E. Bright Wilson Endowment, Mark Johnson, Yale University
Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science and Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by the Newport Corporation, Thomas Elsaesser, Max Born Institute and Humboldt University of Berlin
National Fresenius Award, sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Chemistry Honor Society, Song Lin, Cornell University
This story was updated on Dec. 7, 2021, to correct the middle initial for Justin J. Wilson. It is J., not I.
