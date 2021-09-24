ACS 2022 national award winners

The following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2022. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in conjunction with ACS Spring 2022 in San Diego. Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute, Jennifer E. Lewis, University of South Florida

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Mahdi M. Abu-Omar, University of California, Santa Barbara

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Alexander D. MacKerell Jr., University of Maryland, Baltimore

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne Research and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Urs von Gunten, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Ted W. Johnson, Pfizer

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by Arkema, Jinbo Hu, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Richmond Sarpong, University of California, Berkeley

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Alfred P. Sattelberger, University of Central Florida

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Kimberly M. Jackson, Spelman College

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Mindy Levine, Ariel University

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Chip Nataro, Lafayette College

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Philip Fontaine, Douglas S. Ginger, Suzanne Guerra, Pradeep Jain, and Jian Wang, Dow

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Frances S. Ligler, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Richard B. Kaner, University of California, Los Angeles

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Peter J. Schoenmakers, University of Amsterdam

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, Matthew Tirrell, University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, Jerzy Klosin, Dow

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Susan M. Kauzlarich, University of California, Davis

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow, R. Morris Bullock, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by Exxon Mobil, Robert M. Waymouth, Stanford University

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Gabriela S. Schlau-Cohen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Miquel B. Salmeron, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, Zhenan Bao, Stanford University

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Gustavo E. Scuseria, Rice University

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Amber S. Hinkle, Covestro

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Benjamin F. Cravatt, Scripps Research

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow, Kevin R. Campos, Merck & Co.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, M. Reza Ghadiri, Scripps Research

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Benjamin List, Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Nicholas A. Meanwell, Bristol Myers Squibb

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Conant Award Endowment, Alice Putti, Jenison High School

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Véronique Gouverneur, University of Oxford

Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Richard G. Finke, Colorado State University; Joseph M. Fox, University of Delaware; Todd K. Hyster, Cornell University; Guy C. Lloyd-Jones University of Edinburgh; Marisa C. Kozlowski, University of Pennsylvania; Alison Narayan, University of Michigan; David A. Nicewicz, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Emma Parmee, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Theresa M. Reineke, University of Minnesota; Jennifer M. Schomaker, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Abigail G. Doyle, University of California, Los Angeles

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Douglas Stephan, University of Toronto

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont, William Allen Eaton, National Institutes of Health

Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corporation, Carlito B. Lebrilla, University of California, Davis

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Anne B. McCoy, University of Washington

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Jennifer L. Maclachlan, PID Analyzers

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Justin J. Wilson, Cornell University

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Sarah E. O’Connor, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Pamela G. Marrone, Marrone Bio Innovations

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award Endowment, Philip P. Power, University of California, Davis, and University of Bath

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical and Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by Exxon Mobil, Richard M. Stratt, Brown University

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University

Ipatieff Prize, sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust Fund, Phillip Christopher, University of California, Santa Barbara

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow, Kim M. Baines, Western University

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Physics and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Heather C. Allen, the Ohio State University

Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, sponsored by the Josef Michl Award Endowment, Vivian W.-W. Yam, the University of Hong Kong

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by Exxon Mobil, Joseph M. DeSimone, Stanford University

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor, Alicia J. Angelbello (student), Matthew David Disney (preceptor), Scripps Research

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Sijbren Otto, University of Groningen

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, T. Brent Gunnoe, University of Virginia

Priestley Medal, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Peter B. Dervan (emeritus), California Institute of Technology

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology, Carolyn J. Anderson, University of Missouri

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. and Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Jin-Quan Yu, Scripps Research

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment, Robert L. McCormick, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the E. Bright Wilson Endowment, Mark Johnson, Yale University

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science and Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by the Newport Corporation, Thomas Elsaesser, Max Born Institute and Humboldt University of Berlin