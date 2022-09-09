ACS 2023 National Award winners

The following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2023. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in conjunction with the ACS Spring 2023 meeting in Indianapolis. Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 ACS National Awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute, Maria Oliver-Hoyo, North Carolina State University

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Richard T. Hallen, ­Johnathan E. Holladay, and Michael A. Lilga, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Jiali Gao, University of Minnesota

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne Research and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Neil McPherson Donahue, Carnegie Mellon University

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Younan Xia, Georgia Institute of Technology

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, Viacheslav “Slava” A. Petrov, Chemours

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Peter Wipf, University of Pittsburgh

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals (part of Ascensus Specialties), Alison Butler, University of California, Santa Barbara

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Ann C. Kimble-Hill, Indiana University

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Caroline Ylitalo, 3M

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Maria A. Gomez, Mount Holyoke College

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Sean O. Bowser, Adam R. Brown, Nga Do, Shane Eisenbeis, Aran K. Hubbell, Ruizhi “Richard” Li, Matthew M. Marchewka, Ryan S. O’Neill, Giselle P. Reyes, Frank Riley, Philipp Roosen, John F. Sagal, Omar A. Salman, Karen Sutherland, Qi “Tony” Yan, Ming Zeng, Pfizer

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, Susan M. Lunte, University of Kansas

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by the Eastman Chemical, Mark W. Grinstaff, Boston University

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Christopher A. Pohl, Thermo Fisher Scientific

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by the Colgate-Palmolive, Joanna Aizenberg, Harvard University

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Jerry L. Atwood, University of Missouri–Columbia

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow, Shannon S. Stahl, University of Wisconsin–Madison

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Karen Winey, University of Pennsylvania

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Julia A. Kalow, Northwestern University

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Joachim Sauer, Humboldt University of Berlin

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, Reshef Tenne, Weizmann Institute of Science

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Nancy Makri, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, Mamie W. Moy, University of Houston

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions and Organic Syntheses, Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Stanford University

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, R. David Britt, University of California, Davis

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow, Parvez H. Wadia, Mid-​Atlantic Technology, Research & Innovation Center

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Laura L. Kiessling, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Marta Catellani, University of Parma

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X, Stacey Balbach, Cuba City School District, Wisconsin

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Scott E. Denmark, University of Illinois

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Javier Read De Alaniz, University of California, Santa Barbara; Thorsten Bach, Technical University of Munich; Suzanne A. Blum, University of California, Irvine; Kevin Burgess, Texas A&M University; Tianning Diao, New York University; Steven P. Nolan, Ghent University; Jennifer A. Prescher, University of California, Irvine; Hans Renata, Rice University; Vincent M. Rotello, University of Massachusetts; Dean J. Tantillo, University of California, Davis

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Robert R. Knowles, Princeton University

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, May Nyman, Oregon State University

Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by the Waters Corp., David E. Clemmer, Indiana University

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by the Givaudan, Margaret Brimble, University of Auckland

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Robert J. Gilliard Jr., University of Virginia

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Philip J. Wyatt, Wyatt Technology

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the M. Frederick Hawthorne Award Endowment, Christopher C. Cummins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Kenneth A. Jacobson, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Qinghuang Lin, Lam Research

Nakanishi Prize, sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Gilad Haran, Weizmann Institute of Science

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science and Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by the Newport Corp., Marcos Dantus, Michigan State University

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor, Rachelle Copeland (student), Codexis, and J. Martin Bollinger Jr. and Carsten Krebs (copreceptors), Pennsylvania State University

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by an endowment by the ACS Northeastern Section, Donna G. Blackmond, Scripps Research

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, S. Ted Oyama, University of Tokyo, Virginia Tech, and Fuzhou University

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Jeanne E. Pemberton, University of Arizona

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS, William F. Carroll Jr., Indiana University Bloomington

Priestley Medal, sponsored ACS, Cato T. Laurencin, University of Connecticut

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology, Jason S. Lewis, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. and Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Suljo Linic, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Mitch Jacoby, Chemical & Engineering News

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment, Sarah H. Tolbert, University of California, Los Angeles

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, David M. Jonas, University of Colorado Boulder

National Fresenius Award, sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Chemistry Honor Society, Todd Hyster, Cornell University