Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

ACS Division of Biochemical Technology presents 2020 awards

by Linda Wang
February 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society Division of Biochemical Technology (BIOT) will present its 2020 awards during the ACS spring national meeting in Philadelphia, where the winners will present their research.

Lydia Contreras, associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, will receive the BIOT Young Investigator Award, sponsored by Genentech. Contreras is being honored for her work to unravel complex regulatory RNA networks and to develop new approaches for monitoring in vivo RNA dynamics and interactions.

Alan Hunter, a director in the purification process sciences group at AstraZeneca, will receive the Industrial Biotechnology Award on behalf of AstraZeneca. The award honors AstraZeneca’s Lumoxiti chemistry, manufacturing, and controls team for its development and scale-up of the fed-batch refolding process for Lumoxiti.

David R. Liu, the Richard Merkin Professor, director of the Merkin Institute for Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, and vice-chair of the faculty at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, will receive the David Perlman Memorial Lectureship, sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb. The award recognizes Liu’s contributions in the engineering, evolution, and in vivo delivery of genome-editing proteins.

James Swartz, the James H. Clark Professor in the School of Engineering at Stanford University, will receive the Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial and Biochemical Technology, sponsored by Pfizer. Swartz is being recognized for his research on cell-free protein expression and metabolism.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Division of Biochemical Technology presents 2023 awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carolyn Bertozzi receives John J. Carty Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Medal to Benjamin Cravatt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE