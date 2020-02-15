ACS Division of Biochemical Technology presents 2020 awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Biochemical Technology (BIOT) will present its 2020 awards during the ACS spring national meeting in Philadelphia, where the winners will present their research.
Lydia Contreras, associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, will receive the BIOT Young Investigator Award, sponsored by Genentech. Contreras is being honored for her work to unravel complex regulatory RNA networks and to develop new approaches for monitoring in vivo RNA dynamics and interactions.
Alan Hunter, a director in the purification process sciences group at AstraZeneca, will receive the Industrial Biotechnology Award on behalf of AstraZeneca. The award honors AstraZeneca’s Lumoxiti chemistry, manufacturing, and controls team for its development and scale-up of the fed-batch refolding process for Lumoxiti.
David R. Liu, the Richard Merkin Professor, director of the Merkin Institute for Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, and vice-chair of the faculty at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, will receive the David Perlman Memorial Lectureship, sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb. The award recognizes Liu’s contributions in the engineering, evolution, and in vivo delivery of genome-editing proteins.
James Swartz, the James H. Clark Professor in the School of Engineering at Stanford University, will receive the Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial and Biochemical Technology, sponsored by Pfizer. Swartz is being recognized for his research on cell-free protein expression and metabolism.
