ACS Green Chemistry Institute seeks nominations for student awards

Scholars studying green and sustainable chemistry are invited to apply to the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute’s 2023 student awards, which honor excellence in research and support conference travel. Applications for the Heh-Won Chang, PhD Fellowship in Green Chemistry and Nina McClelland Memorial Award are due Dec. 31. For details and application instructions, visit gcande.org/students/awards.
