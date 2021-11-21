ACS Orlando Section confers annual awards

The ACS Orlando Section has selected eight winners for its annual awards recognizing individuals who live, work, or study in Central Florida.
Seth Brunner of Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park will receive the Eileen Tulley Award for Outstanding High School Student, Barbara Chiu and Kasey Rigby of the University of Central Florida will each receive the Outstanding Undergraduate at a Primarily Research Institution Award, Ryan Connelly of the University of Central Florida will be named Outstanding Graduate at a Primarily Research Institution, Titel Jurca of the University of Central Florida will be named both Outstanding Educator at a Primarily Research Institution and Outstanding Volunteer, Fernando Uribe-Romo of the University of Central Florida will be named Outstanding Chemist, and Sergie Albino and Ian Doromal of ecoSPEARS will each be named Outstanding Entrepreneur.
Each winner will receive a plaque and monetary award and be honored at the Orlando Section’s annual banquet on Dec. 4. For more information, visit orlandoacs.org/annual-awards.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter