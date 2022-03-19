ACS Women Chemists Committee announces its 2022 Rising Star Award recipients

The American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has named the recipients of its 2022 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early to midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The award was established in 2011 to help promote the retention of women in science.
The 2022 winners are Ashleigh E. Baber, James Madison University; Sarah S. Co, AbbVie; Zahra Fakhraai, University of Pennsylvania; Nicole C. Goodwin, GlaxoSmithKline; Amanda E. Hargrove, Duke University; Shikha Nangia, Syracuse University; Ji Qi, Merck & Co.; Tanya Singh-Rachford, DuPont Electronics & Industrial; and Davita L. Watkins, University of Mississippi.
The winners received a stipend for expenses to attend an award symposium to highlight their work at ACS Spring 2022.
WCC serves the membership of the American Chemical Society with its mission to attract, retain, develop, promote, and advocate for women in the chemical sciences.
