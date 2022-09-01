ACS awards 2022–2027 Herman Frasch Foundation grants

The American Chemical Society has announced the nine 2022–27 recipients of the Herman Frasch Fund for Chemical Research’s agricultural chemistry grants. Grantees will receive $50,000 per year for 5 years.
The grantees are Sergi Garcia Segura, Arizona State University; Roland Kersten, University of Michigan; Wei Liu, University of Cincinnati; Kimberly M. Parker, Washington University in St. Louis; Elizabeth Parkinson, Purdue University; Diwakar Shukla, University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign; Sidney M. Wilkerson-Hill, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Florence Williams, University of Iowa; and Yang Yang, University of California, Santa Barbara.
The Herman Frasch Fund for Chemical Research is a small research grant program that emphasizes projects that promise practical benefit to agricultural development in the US. The grants are restricted to tenured or tenure-track faculty in the first 7 years of their first academic appointment. ACS provides administrative and programmatic support for this program. For more information on these grants, visit www.acs.org/frasch.
