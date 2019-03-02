Advertisement

Awards

ACS honors its 2019 volunteers of the year

Awards recognize countless hours of dedication to chemistry outreach

by Linda Wang
March 2, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 9
Photo of Jeff Trent.
Credit: Courtesy of Jeff Trent
During the Columbus Section’s National Chemistry Week celebration at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Jeffrey Trent climbs into a giant Hoberman sphere representing an electron cloud.

The American Chemical Society Committee on Community Activities (CCA) has named its 2019 Outreach Volunteers of the Year.

Photo of Thomas Runge.
Credit: Steve Secreast
Thomas Runge interacts with other 2018 Earth Day celebrators at a booth set up by the Kalamazoo Section.
Photo of Benjamin Haenni.
Credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Haenni
Benjamin Haenni dressed up for a Halloween chemistry magic show at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.
Photo of Grazyna Zreda.
Credit: Erin Moore
Grazyna Zreda gets sucked into a garbage bag as part of a demonstration on atmospheric pressure during 2018 Science Night at Tanque Verde High School.

This year’s awardees are the following: Maria Alvim Gaston of the Indiana Local Section, Kaoru Aou of the Brazosport Local Section, Mark Benvenuto of the Detroit Local Section, Julian Bobb of the Virginia Section, Ivana Brekalo of the Chemical Society of Washington, Angel Colón Santiago of the Puerto Rico Section, Patrice Cusatis of the Mid-Hudson Section, Holly Davis of the Georgia Section, J. Corinne DeMuth of the Northeastern Ohio Local Section, Rick Ewing of the Philadelphia Section, George Farrant of the Maryland Section, Christina Forbes of the Central Arizona Section, Chanel Fortier of the Louisiana Local Section, Dawn Friesen of the Greater Houston Section, Connie Gabel of the Colorado Local Section, Brian Gibney of the New York Section, Melinda Greer of the Dayton Section, Benjamin Haenni of the LaCrosse-Winona Section, Fran Kravitz of the Chicago Section, Kaitlin Lawrence of the Savannah River Local Section, Erica Marti of the Southern Nevada Local Section, Lauren McCullough of the Midland Section, Kathryn McGarry of the Central Wisconsin Section, Amy Mlynarski of the Joliet Section, Olivier Nicaise of the New Haven Section, Kathleen Ogata of the Hawaii Local Section, Mariefel Olarte of the Richland Section, Michelle Paquette of the Kansas City Local Section, Sagar Patel of the Nebraska Local Section, James Postma of the California Section, Dallan Prince of the Northern Oklahoma Section, Jayashree Ranga of the Northeastern Section, Thomas Runge of the Kalamazoo Section, Monica Sekharan of the North Jersey Section, Mike Sheets of the East Texas Local Section, Jeffrey Trent of the Columbus Section, Vincent Van Nostrand of the Binghamton Local Section, Maya West of the Auburn Local Section, Toshia Wrenn of the Alaska Local Section, Montwaun Young of the Eastern New York Section, and Grazyna Zreda of the Southern Arizona Local Section. Read more about the awardees at www.acs.org/voty.

Photo of Dawn Friesen.
Credit: Snigdha Chennamaneni
Dawn Friesen gets ready to demonstrate the chemistry of pH indicators during Houston Earth Day.
Photo of Toshia Wrenn.
Credit: Luis Chavez
Toshia Wrenn performs the demonstration "Dry Ice Indicators" at University of Alaska Anchorage's STEM Day.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

