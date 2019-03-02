ACS honors its 2019 volunteers of the year

This year’s awardees are the following: Maria Alvim Gaston of the Indiana Local Section, Kaoru Aou of the Brazosport Local Section, Mark Benvenuto of the Detroit Local Section, Julian Bobb of the Virginia Section, Ivana Brekalo of the Chemical Society of Washington, Angel Colón Santiago of the Puerto Rico Section, Patrice Cusatis of the Mid-Hudson Section, Holly Davis of the Georgia Section, J. Corinne DeMuth of the Northeastern Ohio Local Section, Rick Ewing of the Philadelphia Section, George Farrant of the Maryland Section, Christina Forbes of the Central Arizona Section, Chanel Fortier of the Louisiana Local Section, Dawn Friesen of the Greater Houston Section, Connie Gabel of the Colorado Local Section, Brian Gibney of the New York Section, Melinda Greer of the Dayton Section, Benjamin Haenni of the LaCrosse-Winona Section, Fran Kravitz of the Chicago Section, Kaitlin Lawrence of the Savannah River Local Section, Erica Marti of the Southern Nevada Local Section, Lauren McCullough of the Midland Section, Kathryn McGarry of the Central Wisconsin Section, Amy Mlynarski of the Joliet Section, Olivier Nicaise of the New Haven Section, Kathleen Ogata of the Hawaii Local Section, Mariefel Olarte of the Richland Section, Michelle Paquette of the Kansas City Local Section, Sagar Patel of the Nebraska Local Section, James Postma of the California Section, Dallan Prince of the Northern Oklahoma Section, Jayashree Ranga of the Northeastern Section, Thomas Runge of the Kalamazoo Section, Monica Sekharan of the North Jersey Section, Mike Sheets of the East Texas Local Section, Jeffrey Trent of the Columbus Section, Vincent Van Nostrand of the Binghamton Local Section, Maya West of the Auburn Local Section, Toshia Wrenn of the Alaska Local Section, Montwaun Young of the Eastern New York Section, and Grazyna Zreda of the Southern Arizona Local Section. Read more about the awardees at www.acs.org/voty.