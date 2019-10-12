ACS hosts summit for chief technology officers

Chief technology officers from 24 chemical companies (shown) gathered in Washington, DC, Sept. 10–11 for ACS’s 5th Chemical Sciences CTO Summit, an event that brings together chemistry enterprise leaders to exchange views and discuss issues relevant to their operations and to innovation. The agenda included roundtable discussions on climate change mitigation, sustainable chemistry, and the chemistry workforce. By seeking the input of these thought leaders, the American Chemical Society aims to provide more programs and services to help meet their needs.
