ACS members honored with AIChE awards

Members of the American Chemical Society were recognized by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) at its 2022 annual meeting.
Liang-Shih Fan, a Distinguished University Professor, C. John Easton Professor in Engineering, and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Ohio State University, received the Warren K. Lewis Award for Chemical Engineering Education. Timothy J. Hebrink, a senior staff scientist at 3M, received the Energy and Sustainability Award. Cato T. Laurencin, the University Professor and Albert and Wilda Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Connecticut, received AIChE’s highest honor, the Founders Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Chemical Engineering. Eleftherios “Terry” Papoutsakis, the Unidel Eugene du Pont Professor at the University of Delaware, received the William H. Walker Award for Excellence in Contributions to Chemical Engineering Literature. Christopher J. Pope, an independent chemical engineering researcher and consultant, received the Award for Service to Society. Phillip E. Savage, a professor of chemical engineering, the Walter L. Robb Family Chair of Chemical Engineering, and head of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Pennsylvania State University, received the R. H. Wilhelm Award in Chemical Reaction Engineering. And Jose E. Tabora, a senior scientific director at Bristol Myers Squibb, received the Industrial Research and Development Award.
