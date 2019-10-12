Advertisement

Awards

ACS signs agreement with Israel Chemical Society

by Christopher LaPrade, ACS staff
October 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 40
Photo of Bonnie Charpentier and Ehud Keinan.
Credit: Christopher LaPrade
Bonnie Charpentier of ACS and Ehud Keinan of the Israel Chemical Society sign an agreement in San Diego.

During the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Diego, ACS president Bonnie Charpentier and Ehud Keinan, president of the Israel Chemical Society, signed a Chemical Enterprise Partnership agreement to focus on advancing early-career chemists, exploring membership benefits for each other’s societies, and creating technical programming. Next year, for example, ACS and ICS will organize a joint symposium on C1 chemistry at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

ACS has also renewed its partnership with the Chinese American Chemical Society. This agreement looks for mutually beneficial activities and events for the two organizations, with a special emphasis on CACS’s 40th anniversary in 2021.

Since 2017, all ACS agreements have focused on using chemistry to advance the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

