Akron Section Award to Anne McNeil

The Akron Section of the American Chemical Society has conferred its Akron Section Award on Anne McNeil, Carol A. Fierke Collegiate Professor of Chemistry and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan. The award will be presented virtually on Nov. 18. McNeil will give a talk titled “Microplastics Are Here, There, and Everywhere” for the public at 7 p.m. (EST). A research-based seminar will be held at the University of Akron in the spring.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter