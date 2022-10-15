Akron Section Award to Corinna S. Schindler

Corinna Schindler, a professor of chemistry at the University of Michigan, has received the 2022 Akron Section Award from the Akron Section of the American Chemical Society. Schindler’s research focuses on developing new synthetic transformations that rely on environmentally benign metals. As part of the award proceedings, Schindler delivered a talk, “Catalysis with Environmentally Benign Metals: New Alternatives to Olefin-Olefin Metathesis,” for the public at a research-based seminar at the University of Akron.
