Akron Section Award to Yiying Wu

Yiying Wu, a chemistry professor at the Ohio State University, is the winner of the 2019 Akron Section Award, given by the American Chemical Society Akron Section to a promising, young industrial or academic scientist. The award consists of $1,000 and a plaque. Wu’s research is at the interface of synthetic molecular chemistry, solid-state materials chemistry, and photoelectrochemistry. He is working on dye-sensitized solar cells, metal-air batteries, and photoelectrocatalysts for solar fuels. He will receive the award on Nov. 1 at the University of Akron. He will give two presentations: “Materials Chemistry for K-O2 Battery and Solar Fuels” and “K-Air Battery for Large-Scale Energy Storage.”
