Akron Section Award seeks nominations

The American Chemical Society Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Akron Section Award, which honors an outstanding chemistry professional in any field. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and engraved plaque. The awardee will deliver two lectures, either in person at the University of Akron or online. Nominators should submit a CV with the nomination to Charles M. Kausch at charlesm.kausch@synthomer.com by Aug. 10.
