Akron Section accepting nominations for the Crano Memorial Lecture

The American Chemical Society Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Crano Memorial Lecture. The award consists of a $500 honorarium and engraved plaque. In April, the recipient will deliver a lecture at the University of Akron for a technical audience and a second lecture at a different venue for a general audience. Lectures can be delivered virtually. Nominators should submit a CV with the nomination to awards chair Charles M. Kausch at cmkausch@hotmail.com by Dec. 27.
Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter