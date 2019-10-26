Allen Bard and Jean Fréchet win King Faisal Prize

Allen J. Bard, the Norman Hackerman–Welch Regents Chair in Chemistry and director of the Center for Electrochemistry at the University of Texas at Austin, and Jean M. J. Fréchet, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, are the joint recipients of the 2019 King Faisal International Prize for Science in the category of chemistry. The prize includes a gold medal and $200,000 cash award. Bard is being honored for his pioneering work on the development of electrogenerated chemiluminescence methods. He and his team were the first to investigate the electrochemistry of particle semiconductors for solar energy conversion and environmental remediation. Fréchet is being honored for his seminal contributions in the areas of convergent synthesis of dendrimers and their applications. His work on chemical amplification in high-resolution imaging systems has enabled the production of modern photoresists and integrated circuits. In addition to his appointment at the University of California, Berkeley, Fréchet has served as a distinguished professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.