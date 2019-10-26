Amit Joharapurkar wins industrial scientist award

Amit Joharapurkar, a general manager at Zydus Cadila in Ahmadabad, India, is the winner of the 2019 Indian Society of Chemists and Biologists Award of Appreciation for Industrial Scientists. Joharapurkar’s research is in the area of small-molecule drug discovery, which includes the development of prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor Desidustat. He has contributed to the discovery and development of new chemical entities at Zydus Cadila and has been actively involved in the development of seven new investigational drugs. He is also the recipient of 2018 Central Drug Research Institute Award for Excellence in Drug Research.
