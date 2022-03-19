Amy Prieto wins 2022 Inorganic Nanoscience Award

Amy Prieto of Colorado State University is the winner of the 2022 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Division of Inorganic Chemistry (DIC) to honor excellence in research in this field.
Prieto’s work focuses on the development of new synthetic methods by combining solid-state chemistry with nanoparticle synthesis for materials with applications in renewable energy production and storage. Her award symposium will take place at the ACS Fall 2022 meeting in August.
