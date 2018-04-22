Analytical Division announces 2018 honorees

The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry has announced the 2018 recipients of its awards, which recognize important ­contributions to the major scientific ­aspects of the discipline. The awards were presented during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.

Abraham Badu-Tawiah, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Ohio State University, is the recipient of the Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist, sponsored by Altria. Badu-Tawiah’s research is focused on the development of new mass-spectrometry-based techniques for on-demand disease detection, real-time reaction screening, and quantitative chemical analysis.

Purnendu (Sandy) Dasgupta, the Hamish Small Chair in Ion Analysis at the University of Texas, Arlington, is the recipient of the Award in Chemical Instrumentation, sponsored by Dow Chemical. Research in his lab focuses on topics including novel detection and data-transform schemes in chromatography, iodine nutrition of women and infants and the effects of perchlorate on this nutrition, development of iodine and selenium analyzers, and green analysis of arsenic in drinking water.

Cynthia K. Larive, professor of analytical chemistry and provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Riverside, is the winner of the Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry. Her research in bioanalytical chemistry focuses on developing analytical tools and methods for metabolomics and metabolic profiling and for the characterization of glycosaminoglycan structure and function.

Shelley D. Minteer, USTAR Professor of Chemistry & Materials Science & Engineering at the University of Utah, is the winner of the Award in Electrochemistry. Her research interests are in electrocatalysis and bioanalytical electrochemistry, with a focus on applications in biosensors, biofuel cells, and bioelectronics.

Jill Robinson, a senior lecturer at Indiana University, Bloomington, is the winner of the J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education. Robinson uses active learning methods in all her classes to promote student engagement and a deeper ­understanding of the subject. She has also facilitated workshops for analytical chemistry ­faculty to develop curriculum materials that promote group work and critical thinking.

Weihong Tan, Distinguished Professor and V.T. & Louis Jackson Professor at the University of Florida and an adjunct professor at Hunan University, is the recipient of the Award in Spectrochemical Analysis. His research focuses on biosensors, spectrochemical analysis, molecular engineering, theranostics, and DNA nanotechnology.

