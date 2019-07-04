Advertisement

Awards

Analytical Division presents 2019 awards

by Linda Wang
July 4, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 27
The American Chemical Society Division of Analytical Chemistry has announced the 2019 recipients of its awards, which recognize important contributions to the major scientific aspects of the discipline. The awards will be presented during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in San Diego.

Patrick Unwin, a professor of chemistry at the University of Warwick, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award in Electrochemistry. His research group has pioneered techniques for innovative nanoscale electrochemical imaging.

Joel Harris, a professor of chemistry at the University of Utah, is the recipient of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award in Spectrochemical Analysis. His research focuses on analytical spectroscopy studies of low concentrations of molecules in liquids and at liquid-solid interfaces.

Charles Lucy, a professor emeritus at the University of Alberta, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education. At the University of Alberta, Lucy instituted a second-year research program and a course about careers in chemistry. He has also organized many teaching workshops, bringing instructors from across western Canada together to discuss the teaching of chemistry.

Livia Eberlin, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist. Her research focuses on the development and application of ambient ionization mass spectrometry technologies to better detect and diagnose diseases.

David Russell, a professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award in Chemical Instrumentation. His research involves the development of instrumentation for structural mass spectrometry.

X. Nancy Xu, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Old Dominion University, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Roland F. Hirsch Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry. She is being honored for her leadership in organizing multidisciplinary symposia for the Analytical Division at ACS national meetings, as well as her contributions to the fields of ultrasensitive bioanalysis and nanobiotechnology.

