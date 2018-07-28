Andrew Herring wins Storch Award

Andrew Herring, professor of chemical and biological engineering at Colorado School of Mines, will receive the 2018 Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Science, sponsored by the ACS Energy & Fuels Division, during the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
Herring is an internationally recognized leader in polymer exchange membranes for electrochemical applications and fuel science. His research has led to pioneering advances in new fuel-cell electrocatalysts, photoelectrocatalysts, heteropoly acid-based catalysts, and membranes for electrochemical applications. He is also researching catalysts that will convert biomass into reformable hydrocarbon resources.
