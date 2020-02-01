Anne McNeil awarded Guggenheim Fellowship

Anne McNeil, the Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan, has been awarded a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. McNeil was cited for her deep commitment to supporting, promoting, and elevating the careers of people from historically underrepresented groups in the field of chemistry. She is founder of Diversify Chemistry (diversifychemistry.com), which includes a directory of diverse scientists who are available as conference speakers, peer reviewers, job candidates, and award candidates.
