Awards

Announcing the 2023 ACS fellows

42 new fellows honored for their contributions to science

by Felicia Dixon, ACS staff
July 27, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 25
The American Chemical Society has named 42 members as ACS fellows.

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2024 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in prior years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

The following are the names and affiliations of the 2023 ACS fellows:

Scott Bagley
Pfizer

Patricia A. Baisden
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Retired)

Vahe Bandarian
University of Utah

Paul W. Bohn
University of Notre Dame

Wilfred Chen
University of Delaware

Qiang Cui
Boston University

Kelly M. Elkins
Towson University

Gregory S. Engel
University of Chicago

Hongyou Fan
Sandia National Laboratories

Lynn C. Francesconi
Hunter College

Michael Gerken
University of Lethbridge

Karen I. Goldberg
University of Pennsylvania

Jillian L. Goldfarb
Cornell University

Jaime C. Grunlan
Texas A&M University

Ive Hermans
University of Wisconsin–Madison

Robert M. Hoyte
State University of New York at Old Westbury

Robin M. Izzo
Princeton University

Philip G. Jessop
Queen’s University

Ann C. Kimble-Hill
Indiana University

Ranjit T. Koodali
Western Kentucky University

LaShanda Korley
University of Delaware

Qing X. Li
University of Hawaii at Mānoa

Leigh R. Martin
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Luciano Mueller
Bristol Myers Squibb

Kristen L. Murphy
University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

Chip Nataro
Lafayette College

Marina A. Petrukhina
University at Albany

John J. Piwinski
JJPiwinski Pharma Consulting

Wael M. Rabeh
New York University Abu Dhabi

Karthikeyan Ramasamy
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Theresa M. Reineke
University of Minnesota

Leah S. Riter
Bayer

Michelle Rivard
Dow

Omowunmi Sadik
New Jersey Institute of Technology

Paul M. Scola
Bristol Myers Squibb

Yuyan Shao
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Carsten Sievers
Georgia Institute of Technology

Samuella B. Sigmann
Appalachian State University (Retired)

Christopher M. Stafford
National Institute of Standards and Technology

Mary P. Watson
University of Delaware

Jane E. Wissinger
University of Minnesota

H. Lee Woodcock
University of South Florida

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

