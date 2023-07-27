Announcing the 2023 ACS fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 42 members as ACS fellows.
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2024 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in prior years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
The following are the names and affiliations of the 2023 ACS fellows:
Scott Bagley
Pfizer
Patricia A. Baisden
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Retired)
Vahe Bandarian
University of Utah
Paul W. Bohn
University of Notre Dame
Wilfred Chen
University of Delaware
Qiang Cui
Boston University
Kelly M. Elkins
Towson University
Gregory S. Engel
University of Chicago
Hongyou Fan
Sandia National Laboratories
Lynn C. Francesconi
Hunter College
Michael Gerken
University of Lethbridge
Karen I. Goldberg
University of Pennsylvania
Jillian L. Goldfarb
Cornell University
Jaime C. Grunlan
Texas A&M University
Ive Hermans
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Robert M. Hoyte
State University of New York at Old Westbury
Robin M. Izzo
Princeton University
Philip G. Jessop
Queen’s University
Ann C. Kimble-Hill
Indiana University
Ranjit T. Koodali
Western Kentucky University
LaShanda Korley
University of Delaware
Qing X. Li
University of Hawaii at Mānoa
Leigh R. Martin
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Luciano Mueller
Bristol Myers Squibb
Kristen L. Murphy
University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee
Chip Nataro
Lafayette College
Marina A. Petrukhina
University at Albany
John J. Piwinski
JJPiwinski Pharma Consulting
Wael M. Rabeh
New York University Abu Dhabi
Karthikeyan Ramasamy
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Theresa M. Reineke
University of Minnesota
Leah S. Riter
Bayer
Michelle Rivard
Dow
Omowunmi Sadik
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Paul M. Scola
Bristol Myers Squibb
Yuyan Shao
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Carsten Sievers
Georgia Institute of Technology
Samuella B. Sigmann
Appalachian State University (Retired)
Christopher M. Stafford
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Mary P. Watson
University of Delaware
Jane E. Wissinger
University of Minnesota
H. Lee Woodcock
University of South Florida
