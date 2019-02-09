Antonini Award goes to John Dawson

John H. Dawson, Carolina Distinguished Professor Emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of South Carolina, received the 2018 Eraldo Antonini Lifetime Achievement Award in Heme Protein Chemistry. The award was presented by the Society for Porphyrins and Phthalocyanines. Dawson is a leader in the study of heme-centered enzymes, particularly cytochrome P450 and peroxidases, and in the use of magnetic circular dichroism spectroscopy to investigate the active site structures of heme proteins.
