Applications open for 2022–27 Frasch Grants

Applications are being accepted for the Herman Frasch Fund for Chemical Research Grants in Agricultural Chemistry for 2022–27. These grants support projects promising practical benefit to agricultural development in the United States. Competitions for Frasch grants occur in 5-year intervals. The American Chemical Society provides administrative support to Bank of America, the Frasch trustee for this grant program.
Tenured or tenure-track faculty in the first 7 years of their first academic appointments are eligible to apply. The ACS Committee on Frasch Foundation Grants expects to recommend eight new grants of $50,000 per year for the 5-year period. The 2022–27 grants will begin on July 1, 2022.
Application forms are available at www.acs.org/frasch. Completed applications must be emailed to frasch@acs.org by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Nov. 5.
Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter