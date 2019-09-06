Applications open for Herty Medal

The American Chemical Society Georgia Section seeks nominations for the 2020 Charles H. Herty Medal.
The award is given annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern US. Nominees may come from academia, government, or industry and must have resided or worked in the Southeast for at least 10 years.
For the purposes of the award, the southeastern US includes the following states: Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
The nomination form is available at acsga.org/herty-nomination. Nominations are due by Dec. 15 and are active for up to 3 years, but nominators can update materials, including the candidate’s curriculum vitae.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
