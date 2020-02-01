Applications open for Shirley Radding Award

The American Chemical Society Silicon Valley Section seeks nominations for the 2020 Shirley B. Radding Award, which honors leadership, service, and significant contributions to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry and to ACS. The award consists of an honorarium of $1,000 and an inscribed memento. Nominations must include at least one letter of nomination stating how the nominee’s work relates to the award criteria. Nominations should be sent by May 1 to Heddie Nichols at hnichols105@gmail.com.
