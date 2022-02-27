Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Apply to be an ACS Bridge fellow

by Alexandra A. Taylor
February 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society Bridge Program, part of the ACS Bridge Project, is accepting applications for the 2022–23 academic year. The project, which is part of the Inclusive Graduate Education Network, aims to strengthen the chemical sciences in the US by increasing the number of Black, Latino, and Indigenous students earning doctoral degrees in the chemical sciences. Selected students become Bridge fellows and participate in research experiences, advanced coursework, and coaching at their universities to support the successful completion of their PhD programs. The universities participating in the ACS Bridge Project are known as Bridge Departments. Students who have not yet applied to graduate school or have applied unsuccessfully are eligible to submit an application at www.acs.org/bridgeprogram.

The deadline is March 31, 2022, but students are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The Inclusive Graduate Education Network is an alliance of five scientific societies working to increase underrepresented students’ participation in graduate education in the physical sciences. The ACS Bridge Project is supported by the National Science Foundation, the Genentech Foundation, and the American Chemical Society.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New sustainability grants available
Apply to be an ACS Bridge fellow
ACS Bridge Program accepting student applications

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE