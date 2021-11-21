BCCE 2022 seeks oral presentation and poster submissions

The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Education is seeking submissions for oral presentations and posters for the 27th Biennial Conference on Chemical Education, which will be held at Purdue University July 31–Aug. 4, 2022.
The theme of the conference is “New Approaches to Modern Challenges.” Organizers are seeking submissions relevant to the symposium topics of classroom practice and learning environments, curriculum and cognition, assessment and research methods, and professional development.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28. Visit bcce2022.abstractcentral.com to submit an abstract.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter