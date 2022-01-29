BMGT announces Nexus Award

The American Chemical Society Division of Business Development and Management (BMGT) has established a new divisional award aimed at recognizing excellence within the service to, and execution of, leadership and management of the chemical industry. The BMGT Nexus Award was established to recognize strategic, outstanding, and sustainable contributions to BMGT by members of the division. The newly established award adds to the division’s strong portfolio in combination with the Nina I. McClelland Emerging Leader Award and the Henry J. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence. All awards are open for applications through Feb. 14. More information can be found at bmgt.org/awards.
