Bodossaki Foundation awards open for nominations

The Bodossaki Foundation has awards to honor distinguished scientists of Greek descent under the age of 40. In 2023, the foundation will award four prizes, each accompanied by a financial award of €20,000 (about $19,400), in the fields of chemistry, biomedical sciences, applications of artificial intelligence methods and technologies in engineering disciplines, and economic or political sciences. For more information and to apply, visit bit.ly/3SEsApX.
