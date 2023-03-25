Brazilian Women in Chemistry Awards open

The American Chemical Society and the Brazilian Chemical Society seek nominations for the 2023 Brazilian Women in Chemistry Awards. The awards, sponsored by CAS (a division of ACS) and ACS Publications, promote gender equality in the areas of chemistry and related sciences in Brazil and highlight the impact of diversity on scientific research.
The winners will receive a $2,000 cash prize, a SciFinder ID valid for 1 year, a 1-year ACS membership, and an award certificate. Nominate someone by April 2 at cenm.ag/brazilian-women-chem-award.
